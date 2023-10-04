Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2' to feature Salman, SRK, Hrithik: Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:13 pm Oct 04, 202302:13 pm

'War 2,' helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is expected to release in early 2025

The cameo appearance of Salman Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan intrigued the audience's interest in the YRF Spy Universe. While fans are eagerly awaiting the two Khans to cross paths again in Tiger 3, reports are now doing rounds that Salman and Shah Rukh will star with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, it'll feature many other big stars too.

Why does this story matter?

Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe comprises the cross-collaboration of three of its spy action brands - the Tiger franchise, Pathaan, and War, in which the male leads have essayed roles of R&AW agents. The film universe was announced before the release of Pathaan. Though Salman had a cameo appearance in Pathaan, the film also briefly mentioned Roshan's character Kabir from War.

The first film to feature all three leading stars

Although Salman and Shah Rukh have previously shared screen space in films such as Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, this will be the first time that Roshan will be seen with the two leading men. Quoting a source, an India Today report said, "Ayan's directorial will be the first film in the YRF spy universe to bring the three megastars together."

These actors will be seen in 'War 2' as well

If you thought War 2 would only feature Shah Rukh and Salman along with Roshan, then expect a lot more. If media reports are anything to go by, the Mukerji-helmed film will have some of the biggest stars playing important roles. Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Deepika Padukone as Rubai are also expected to join in, apart from Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

'War 2' expected to go on floors in October

Per India Today's report, the filming for War 2 is expected to begin in October. The report claimed that once Roshan returns from Fighter's shooting in Italy, he will commence filming for War 2. Until Roshan's return, the filming for Jr. NTR's sequences is expected to begin. Expected to release in 2025, it'll feature Advani as the female protagonist.

