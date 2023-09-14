#NewsBytesExclusive: Was offered 'Pathaan' before 'Jawan,' says Sangay Tsheltrim

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 14, 2023 | 12:32 pm 3 min read

Bhutanese actor-producer Sangay Tsheltrim was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster film 'Jawan'

Before making his acting debut with Salman Khan's Radhe, Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim was a Bhutanese army officer. He was also the Royal Guard to Bhutan's King for five years. He scripted history by winning Bhutan's first gold medal in the Asian bodybuilding championship. Having recently starred as Juju in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Tsheltrim talks about his filmy journey, India-Bhutanese films, and more.

How was it working with Salman and SRK?

They are both grounded and down-to-earth humans. They make sure that everyone working on the set feels very comfortable. With SRK what I've learned is that he's a true gentleman. He's very soft-spoken. He keeps giving tips to perform a scene better. What I also appreciate is that he doesn't have an ego, and is always ready to learn.

How did acting happen to you?

After serving in the Bhutanese army and then as Bhutan King's Royal Guard, I got into bodybuilding. Later, I started a gym. That's when a producer-friend convinced me to act in Bhutanese films, and I started acting and film production. Cut to 2019, I was in India to meet Haider Khan for work collaboration who introduced me to Salman. And that's how Radhe happened.

Army officer, Royal Guard, bodybuilder, actor, producer - what's next?

I'm not really an ambitious person. Apart from doing good roles in Bollywood, my main objective is to make good Bhutanese films. We're a little backward when it comes to production because of budget constraints and other things. Whatever experience I've gained from Bollywood, I try to use that in films that I'm making. I want to create a benchmark in Bhutanese films.

Will India-Bhtuan cross-collaboration help Bhutanese films?

Of course, yes. Bhutanese are very talented, hardworking, and grounded people. We also have a very good bilateral equation with India, whom we call our elder sister. The Indian embassy in Bhutan is keen on collaborating in filmmaking - not because India needs us, but because we need India. A collaboration with India would help us a lot in many things, including generating employment.

How's the response to Bollywood films in Bhutan?

People really love Bollywood in Bhutan. They love to watch Hindi films. Everyone speaks Hindi and understands the language. In fact, they also love to watch a lot of Hindi television serials such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Shweta Tripathi is very famous in Bhutanese villages. Thanks to Indian TV channels and OTT platforms, we get to watch a lot of Hindi content.

How was the response back home upon 'Radhe's release?

When I did Radhe, everyone back at home in Bhutan went crazy. Radhe was released on the OTT platform but after its limited theatrical release, I shouldn't be saying it but, the next day after its release, everyone watched a pirated version of it. I got such lovely feedback and appreciation from my people. For me, Radhe is the biggest film of my career.

How did 'Jawan' happen to you?

Mukesh Chhabra's casting company approached me for Jawan. At first, I thought it was a small role, so I didn't go ahead. Before Jawan, I was offered Pathaan. It was a small role but that didn't happen. However, a person from Jawan's casting team called and convinced me for the role. He told me that all my scenes were with Shah Rukh.

