#BoxOfficeBuzz: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' sells 80,000+ tickets

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' sells 80,000+ tickets

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023 | 06:03 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' is set to capture the theaters

Jawan fever is increasing with every passing hour! The Shah Rukh Khan starrer's advance booking commenced on Friday and it is likely to break Pathaan's advance booking record. The movie is selling tickets like hotcakes and early morning shows are going houseful. As we all bow down to the King Khan on September 7, let's look at the ticket sales.

'Jawan' aims a full sweep like 'Pathaan'

As per Himesh Mankad, the Atlee directorial has sold 80,000 tickets in three chains (PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis) in India as of 2:30pm. The superstar has a huge presence in the mass belts, too, hence the film's box office will depend a lot on the mass belt viewers—tier-II and tier-III cities. The tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline