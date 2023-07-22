Yogi Babu's birthday: Comic roles that made us LOL

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 22, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Yogi Babu birthday: Best comic roles

Yogi Babu, the comedy actor who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry and has mastered the art of tickling your funny bones, turned 38 on Saturday (July 22). He made his debut in 2009 with the Tamil drama film Yogi starring Ameer and since then has appeared in over 180 films. Check out these roles that made us laugh our hearts out.

'Chennai Express'

Merely four years after his debut, Babu appeared in the 2013 blockbuster Hindi film Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Not even for once did he let the audience realize that he was new in the industry for he delivered his punch lines like a veteran and made a mark in the hearts of the pan-Indian audience.

'Kaaki Sattai'

Babu never needed long screen times to show his perfect comic timing or deliver his one-liners. He leaves his mark even in the shortest of shortest screen appearances. He played the role of a beggar in the 2015 Tamil action thriller film Kaaki Sattai starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sri Divya in the lead along with Vijay Raaz and Prabhu.

'Aandavan Kattalai'

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Ritika Singh in the lead along with Pooja Devariya, Nassar, and Babu, among others in pivotal roles, Aandavan Kattalai is a Tamil satirical film. Babu won the SIIMA Award for Best Comedian and Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award for Best Comedian-Male for his role as the lead's best friend. It did well at the box office and also received critical acclaim.

'Kolamavu Kokila'

The 2018 Tamil black comedy crime drama film Kolamavu Kokila stars Babu in the lead along with Nayanthara, Saranya Ponvannan, RS Shivaji, Charles Vinoth, Hareesh Peradi, and Jacqueline. Babu won the SIIMA Award for Best Comedian and Vikatan Award for Best Comedian-Male once again for the film. It received positive reviews from critics for the actors' performances and the use of black comedy.

'Pariyerum Perumal'

Starring Kathir and Anandhi in the lead along with Babu and G Marimuthu, Pariyerum Perumal is a 2018 Tamil drama film. Marking Mari Selvaraj's directorial debut and produced by Pa. Ranjith under his production banner Neelam Productions, the film won several awards including four Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, SIIMA, and Filmfare. Babu won his third Vikatan Award for Best Comedian-Male.

