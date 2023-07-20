'Jawan' to have special song on SRK-Deepika; tracklist details inside

Written by Shreya Mukherjee July 20, 2023 | 04:08 pm 2 min read

We will soon witness SRK-Deepika's chemistry on screen again in 'Jawan'

Undoubtedly, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the most anticipated upcoming release, especially after Khan's ground-breaking success in Pathaan. Naturally, every little update about the Atlee directorial is grabbing eyeballs. The latest report gives us a glimpse of the tracklist of the film. If the report is to be believed, Khan and Deepika Padukone, who has a special cameo, are to have a special track.

Frequent co-stars to mesmerize viewers in 'Faratha' song

Per a report by Box Office Worldwide, the film is to have six songs and Padukone and King Khan will be seen collaborating for a track, titled the Faratha song. Apparently, the number will have lyrics such as: "Kudi tu Faratha chaayi mere dil me." While there would be some lines in Punjabi, it's not known whether the entire song will be in Punjabi.

Nayanthara, Jawan's 'Girl Gang' to get separate numbers

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander is the music director. Apart from the Faratha song, Nayanthara—making her Hindi film debut—will get an introduction song, and reportedly, we got a glimpse of this in the film's electric prevue. The prevue also featured Jawan's "Girl Gang," who'll get a separate song, too. The last three songs would be title-track, end-credits song, and a romantic number for SRK-Nayanthara.

Nayanthara, Khan recently shot their romantic song: Report

Jawan will give us a typical Bollywood romantic song, Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan, featuring Nayanthara and Khan. Reportedly, it was recently filmed in Mumbai. Grammy-nominated Raja Kumari has crooned the title-track, a little of which was heard in the prevue. The Indian-American rapper confirmed the same when she tweeted her gratitude after prevue launch. Lastly, a "jail song" was picturized on the Girl Gang.

