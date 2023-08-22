#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ghoomer' fails to breach the Rs. 5 crore mark

Saiyami Kher is one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood and she proves the same yet again with her recent release Ghoomer. The actor delivered an impeccable performance alongside Abhishek Bachchan and the film received acclaim in the festival circuit too. However, at the box office, the film has not been able to grasp its ground and is struggling badly.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the R Balki directorial earned Rs. 34 lakh on Monday (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.79 crore in India. The movie has been crushed by other box office biggies like OMG 2 and Gadar 2. The critically acclaimed film also stars Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

