#BoxOfficeCollection: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is on beast mode

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 10:28 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Gadar 2 was a highly anticipated sequel and the movie served its fans perfectly! The action drama is already a blockbuster and is on a money-minting spree. It has raked in over Rs. 30 crore every day which is a milestone on its own. Interestingly, among netizens, a Twitter war is going on as it is compared with Pathaan's historic collection.

'Gadar 2' is a revelation at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 34.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 263.48 crore. The film is marching toward the Rs. 300 crore mark. It has been a revelation in the tier-II and tier-III cities in India. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

