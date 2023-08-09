#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'Jailer,' 'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2' mark clash of titans

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'Jailer,' 'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2' mark clash of titans

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 01:07 pm 2 min read

This weekend marks the mega clash at the box office

The Independence Day extended weekend is a big window for filmmakers in India. This year marks the clash of titans at the box office — Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, and Akshay Kumar. Yes, these humongous stars are coming with their respective films and the anticipation is quite high. Deol's Gadar 2 has an upper hand compared to Rajinikanth's Jailer and Kumar's OMG 2.

'Gadar 2' promises another Bollywood blockbuster

As per trade analysts, the Anil Sharma directorial sold over 1,05,300 tickets for Day 1 across the national chains. As per Sumit Kadel, the movie will open with Rs. 30-35 crore in India. The film's target group is the mass belts which depend a lot on spot booking. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others.

'OMG 2' is struggling already

Kumar's OMG 2 was in a tiff with the Central Board of Certification and is now finally getting released with an 'A' certificate. This will hamper the film's box office potential. As of now, it has sold 26,000 tickets. The movie is directed by Amit Rai and it revolves around sex education. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, among others.

'Jailer' to shatter records

Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return to celluloid and the film is smashing records even before its release. As per trade reports, the movie is slated to have an Rs. 10 crore opening. As per Business Today, the Nelson directorial has sold over 6,12,000 tickets via BookMyShow. At the global level, it has a lot of buzz. The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia and Mohanlal, among others.

Share this timeline