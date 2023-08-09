'Topless body checks' allegations: What's controversy surrounding Miss Universe Indonesia

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 09, 2023 | 12:11 pm 3 min read

Miss Universe Indonesia was held between July 29 and August 3

A major controversy has erupted surrounding the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant. Several contestants have reportedly come forward to file complaints with the Indonesian Police, alleging instances of sexual harassment by the organizers, Reuters reported. The contestants have claimed they were instructed to undergo "topless body checks" and were subjected to sexual misconduct during the pageant which took place in Jakarta. Here are the details.

'Forced to strip down for topless body checks; subsequently photographed'

Contestants who participated in the pageant—which occurred between July 29 and August 3—alleged that they were "forced to strip down for topless body checks and were subsequently photographed," reportedly. Mellisa Anggraeni—the attorney representing the group of women—disclosed that five contestants were subjected to "such checks" and six had lodged complaints. As outlined by Anggraeni, this incident happened in a hotel ballroom on August 1.

'I felt like I was being peeked on…'

The contestants made more troubling allegations, asserting that they were instructed to "strip to their underwear for physical examinations," reportedly. The above-mentioned publication also stated that the examination happened in the presence of over 20 people, including men. During a press conference—broadcast by the local news network Kompas TV—an unidentified accuser shared, "I felt like I was being peeked on...I was confused and uncomfortable."

Here's what Miss Universe Indonesia Organization stated

Regarding the issue, the Miss Universe Indonesia Organization reportedly told Insider in a statement that it was recently "made aware of the allegations." National director Poppy Capella mentioned that the organization is "closely monitoring the situation and conducting a thorough investigation." They also emphasized their dedication to taking the allegations seriously, with the "safety and well-being of women as their topmost priority."

Former Miss Indonesia stated body checks were a customary practice

Maria Harfanti—a former Miss Indonesia who bagged the third position in Miss World 2015—reportedly stated that body checks were a customary practice in Indonesia. However, she mentioned that contestants are "not required to strip for such assessments" and organizers usually request contestants' BMI (body mass index). It is important to highlight that under Indonesian law, sexual abuse carries up to 15 years of imprisonment.

When bikinis were banned for pageant crowns in Indonesia

In 2013, bikinis were banned from the pageant in Indonesia, with the view to avoid conflict in the world's most populous Muslim nation. The Miss Universe Organization was once co-owned by Donald Trump from 1996 to 2002. However, last year saw a significant shift in ownership when Thai celebrity and advocate for transgender rights, Jakkapong "Anne" Jakrajutatip, acquired the Miss Universe Organization for $20M.

