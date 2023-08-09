Who is Tory Lanez? Rapper sentenced to 10yrs in #MeganTheeStallionShootingCase

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 09, 2023 | 11:50 am 2 min read

Megan Thee Stallion had demanded the harshest punishment for rapper Tory Lanez in the three-year-old shooting case

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Lanez had shot Stallion's feet in 2020, leaving her with an injury that made her undergo surgery to get the bullet removed. Lanez's sentencing, which was previously scheduled on Monday, was finally announced on Tuesday. Here's all you need to know about the rapper.

Why does this story matter?

Back in the year 2020, Lanez and Stallion attended a party at Kylie Jenner's residence in the Hollywood Hills. After the party, the two musicians got into an argument after Stallion reportedly refused to sit in Lanez's SUV. Per reports, Lanez shot at Stallion, following which she had to undergo treatment. She then filed a court case against him and demanded the harshest punishment.

Who is Lanez?

The 31-year-old Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter, released many albums including the 2013 hit album- Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story, which brought him initial recognition. He went on to release many other hit albums such as the 2016 album I Told You, from which at least two songs- I Say It and Luv, made it to Billboard Hot 100.

The early days of Lanez

Born as Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson on July 27, 1992, in Brampton, Ontario, he spent his initial years in Queens, New York. Some years later, Lanez moved back to Toronto, at the age of 15. He was living with his grandmother when he started working on his music from an early age. Before adopting his stage name "Tory Lanez," he was known as "Notorious."

He never received any vocational training in singing

Lanez is a Class 10 dropout. He began performing at outdoor concerts and used to write his own songs, despite having no vocational training in music. Meanwhile, he has been into multiple controversies with fellow musicians, including Drake. In 2016 when a violent scuffle broke out during Lanez's concert, he apparently agitated the crowd so much that it resulted in a riot.

