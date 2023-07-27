Varun Tej-Nora Fatehi's 'VT14' is now titled 'Matka'

Varun Tej-Nora Fatehi's 'VT14' is now titled 'Matka'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023

'VT14' is now titled 'Matka'

Varun Tej is one of the budding stars of Telugu films and with time he is creating a niche for himself. The actor is now collaborating with director Karuna Kumar for VT14. On Thursday, the makers revealed the title to be Matka. They also unveiled the cast. The anticipation is huge as it is touted to be the most expensive film in Tej's career.

Cast, story, crew of the film

The film's puja ceremony took place in Hyderabad on Thursday. Popular actor Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in as the female lead, whereas Nora Fatehi will be seen in a pivotal role. Reportedly, the movie will be a period drama set in the 1960s of Vizag. The project is being bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner.

