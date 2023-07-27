OTT: Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Spy' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 12:33 pm 1 min read

Nikhil Siddhartha is one of the most known faces of Telugu films, especially after the humongous success of Karthikeya 2. His recent release Spy was in the buzz but it could not impress the viewers and ended up becoming a box office flop. However, the spy thriller is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video. Let's hope it gets another shelf life.

The movie revolves around the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The project is helmed by Garry BH and it also starts Abhinav Gomatam and Sanya Thakur, among others. Rana Daggubati stars in a cameo. The topic of Bose's disappearance and subsequent theories have been a point of interest for decades, however, makers could not leverage it in this film.

