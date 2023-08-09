'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy's top roles

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 09, 2023 | 11:42 am 2 min read

Dan Levy, the Canadian actor, writer, and filmmaker, is the magician behind the character David Rose in the sitcom Schitt's Creek. While the world became his fan as he became the first person to win a Primetime Emmy Award for directing, writing, producing, and acting in a single year, he began his career as an MTV host. Check out his other series and films.

'Haunted Mansion'

The 2023 American supernatural horror comedy film Haunted Mansion is the second theatrical film adaptation of the 2003 film of the same name that had almost turned into a cult. The film follows a single mother who employs a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to assist exorcise the demons after learning that her recently purchased mansion is haunted.

'Coastal Elites'

Directed by Jay Roach and written by Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values, Jeffrey, In & Out), the 2020 American comedy television film Coastal Elites stars Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Kaitlyn Dever, Levy, and Issa Rae. The film features these five actors' characters revealing details about their life during the 2020 pandemic while living in quarantine and in a society with sharp political divisions.

'Schitt's Creek'

David Rose owned the screen and our hearts one sarcastic line at a time. As the spoiled brat made a home in the small town, he grew on the audience with his brilliant acting and perfect delivery of one-liners. Created by Levy, the Netflix series follows the rich Rose family as they start a new life after losing all their fortune.

'Admission'

The 2013 American rom-com film Admission is directed by Paul Weitz. Adapted from Jean Hanff Korelitz's 2009 novel of the same name, the film follows a Princeton admissions officer who is poised for a significant promotion as she meets a college-bound alternative school student who may be the son she gave up in a covert adoption years earlier.

'Cyberstalker'

After hosting several television shows for years, Levy debuted in the films with the 2012 television thriller film Cyberstalker starring Mischa Barton. It revolves around a young artist living in solitude whose parents were killed by her stalker 13 years ago and now his sudden return disturbs this tranquility. Levy plays the role of a mysterious man disguised as a cyber-security whiz.

