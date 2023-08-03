'Se7en,' 'Knives Out': Revisiting Hollywood's best detective films

Entertainment

'Se7en,' 'Knives Out': Revisiting Hollywood's best detective films

Written by Isha Sharma August 03, 2023 | 05:31 pm 2 min read

Which is your favorite Hollywood detective movie?

There is truly nothing like a well-made, well-executed detective film. The story swoops us in from the get-go, invites us into a deeply-knotted mystery, and asks us to put our gray cells to the test to reach the final, definitive truth. And, over the years, Hollywood has treated viewers to several such classic projects. Let's take a look at five of them.

'Se7en'

David Fincher's Se7en is headlined by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, with Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Spacey making up the additional cast. The 1995 film follows a soon-to-be-retired detective William Somerset (Freeman) and his young, new partner David Mills (Pitt) who race against time to combat a serial killer before he commits ghastly serial killings based on the seven deadly sins.

'Knives Out'

Knives Out is a multistarrer starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Katherine Langford, among others. Craig played Detective Benoit Blanc, who is tasked with investigating the death of a wealthy family patriarch at his mansion. It garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards.

'Zodiac'

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Jake Gyllenhaal teamed up for Zodiac, Fincher's genre-defining movie. Based on the non-fiction books Zodiac and Zodiac Unmasked, it follows Inspector Dave, cartoonist Robert, and crime reporter Paul Avery who search for the infamous Zodiac killer. Journalist Nathan Lee wrote in his review, "As an allegory of life in the information age, it blew my mind."

'Goldfinger'

The third installment in the James Bond series, Goldfinger stars Sean Connery as James Bond, Hollywood's most famous fictional spy, along with Honor Blackman, Gert Fröbe, and Shirley Eaton in other primary roles. The film was adapted from the namesake novel (1959) by Ian Fleming. The movie is considered one of the pioneers of the franchise and won an Oscar for Best Sound Editing.

'Sherlock Holmes'

Any conversation about detective films is incomplete without mentioning Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's timeless creation, the illustrious and brilliant Sherlock Holmes. The character was brought to life by Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes (2009) by Guy Ritchie. Jude Law﻿, Rachel McAdams, and Kelly Reilly also co-starred. Downey Jr.'s striking performance bagged him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Poll Who is more likely to solve the crime first?

James Bond 0% Sherlock Holmes 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline