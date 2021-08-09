Dan Levy birthday special: Times David Rose was relatably awkward

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 02:36 pm

Celebrating Dan Levy's birthday with awkward but real moments from David Rose

Ever looked at onscreen protagonists and felt they could not have been any less perfect, or more removed from reality? Well, Daniel Joseph Levy, or simply Dan Levy took care of that complaint when he co-created the Rose family, especially his character David Rose on the Emmy-winning show Schitt's Creek. So on Levy's 38th birthday, let's recall some of David's awkward but real moments.

#1

'Trying very hard not to connect with people right now'

David was all of us when he distanced himself from social interaction. In episode seven of the first season, the Roses find themselves suddenly bereft of all luxuries and in a not-so-flattering motel. When David is asked if he knows the receptionist's name, he is direct. "I'm trying very hard not to connect with people right now." We all do need our personal spaces!

#2

Folding 'in the cheese' is not easy as it seems

David has a lot of things to pride himself on, like his top-notch fashion sense, but cooking is not his forte, even if it means following a family enchilada recipe. Along with mother Moira (Catherine O'Hara), both fail to understand how to "fold in the cheese." This scene, apart from being one of the best comic scenes ever, is relatable for all non-cook cooks.

#3

His voicemails to Patrick made us all cringe

David is a delight when he's interacting with strangers. In season three, when he just met Patrick's character (Noah Reid) and is clueless about how to plan his business, he leaves him some voicemails. As you'd have it, all the voice notes are hilariously awkward (one says, "Hi David. This is Patrick!" and he ends another with an impromptu "ciao"). We've all been there.

#4

When his Friday night plans resonated with every socially-awkward person

To be honest, partying can be pretty taxing, especially if you're not an out-and-out extrovert. Our protagonist definitely isn't one and his Friday night plans of "popping a pill, crying a bit, and falling asleep early" is a dream for all overworked adults. Meanwhile, if you are yet to experience David and his familial quirks, go binge all six seasons of it on Netflix.