Written by Namrata Ganguly August 03, 2023 | 05:48 pm 2 min read

Hollywood films based on historic events

Over the years, Hollywood has made several films based on historical events, either inspired by novels and books or notable people who etched their names in the history books. These films showcase the power of storytelling in portraying important historical events, from epic wars to exceptional victories and painful losses. We have curated five such evergreen films which have nailed the genre.

Dunkirk'

Written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan, the 2017 historical war thriller film Dunkirk received critical acclaim for its screenplay, editing, and cinematography and won three Oscars. Starring Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles in his film debut, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy, it depicts the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II from the perspectives of land, sea, and air.

'Titanic'

The 1997 epic film Titanic can never be left out when listing Hollywood films based on historic events. One of the most popular Hollywood films starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio is based on the tragic sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. Directed by James Cameron, Titanic was one of the most expensive Hollywood films made at the time and won 11 Oscars.

'The Great Escape'

Based on Paul Brickhill's 1950 non-fiction book of the same name, the 1963 American epic war suspense adventure film The Great Escape is directed by John Sturges. It showcases the Second World War's mass breakout of British Commonwealth prisoners of war from the German POW camp Stalag Luft III. However, the film did fictionalize the involvement of Americans in the escape for commercial appeal.

'The Impossible'

The 2012 Spanish disaster drama film The Impossible stars Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland marking his feature-film debut. The Impossible is based on Maria Belón's and her family's experience when they were caught in the tsunami that hit the Indian Ocean in 2004. It received positive reviews from critics and Watts received nominations for Oscars and Actors Guild Awards.

'Braveheart'

Directed and produced by Mel Gibson, the 1995 American epic historical drama film Braveheart is about Scotland's "free-dom!" Inspired by Blind Harry's 15th-century epic poem The Actes and Deidis of the Illustre and Vallyeant Campioun Schir William Wallace, the film stars Gibson as Sir William Wallace, the late 13th-century Scottish warrior who led the First War of Scottish Independence against England's King Edward I.

