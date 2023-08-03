'Gadar 2's 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' music video oozes nostalgia

Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 05:33 pm 1 min read

'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' music video is out

Gadar has cult classic written all over the film. From its iconic dialogues to the evergreen music, it is a milestone film in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's careers. Now, ahead of the release of Gadar 2, the makers have released Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0 which is a rearranged version of the same song. Unlike other remakes, this has been kept original.

Cast and release date of the film

The song has an intact feel and it has been crooned by Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, and Mithoon. Deol does the hook step with ease and fans are in awe of the quintessential superstar. The recently released trailer received mixed responses from viewers. Interestingly, the film also stars director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma. The movie releases on August 11.

