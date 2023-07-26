Finally! Varun Dhawan opens up about Atlee's 'VD 18'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 10:44 am 1 min read

'VD 18' details are out

Varun Dhawan is one of the most known faces among the new-generation actors of Bollywood. The actor's recent release Bawaal opened to mixed responses from both critics and viewers. However, fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VD 18 which will be backed by Atlee. Finally, the actor has spoken about the project which is slated to release in 2024.

Dhawan spilled beans regarding his upcoming project

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Dhawan said, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I'm just going to give it my all." The project will be bankrolled by Atlee and Murad Khetani. Earlier reports stated that the movie will be helmed by Kalees.

Release date and other details

As per reports, this action entertainer is slated for May 31, 2024 release. Another report also suggested that it will be a Hindi remake of Theri. Atlee is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film's prevue was loved by all and fans are anticipating another blockbuster. The film releases on September 7.

