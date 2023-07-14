Vijay Varma opens up about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 09:04 pm 1 min read

Vijay Varma professes love for Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the new lovebirds of the tinsel town! After months of media speculation, Bhatia confirmed the same during an interview last month. Ever since the release of Lust Stories 2, however, many called their relationship a publicity gimmick. Now, the Dahaad actor has addressed the same during an interview. He also expressed his feelings for the Baahubali actor.

Varma spoke about starting his 'romantic' era

In a GQ interview, Varma said, "I think it's fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I am happy and madly in love with her (Bhatia)." Varma has often donned dark, daunting, and eccentric roles. Referring to his relationship with Bhatia, he said, "I call this my 'I've ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era' phase of life."

Both actors have busy lineups

Currently, both actors are at a career high. Varma delivered brilliant performances in Lust Stories 2 and Dahaad. He is gearing up for the premiere of Kaalkoot. He also has the Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and Afghaani Snow in his kitty. Bhatia will be next seen in Bholaa Shankar and Jailer. She has been receiving praise for Kaavaala from Jailer.

