Churni Ganguly reacts to stereotypical portrayal of Bengalis in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 03:53 pm 2 min read

Churni Ganguly reacts to stereotypes in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is gearing up for its grand release on Friday and as of now, the buzz has been quite positive. The film revolves around two prominent Indian cultures—Punjabiyat and Bangaliana. After the trailer, many users pointed out the typical stereotypical portrayal of Bengalis and now cast member Churni Ganguly has reacted to the same.

Ganguly revealed why 'you need to include these things'

Ganguly will be donning a pivotal role in the film and addressing the criticism, she said, "There are certain events that have gradually crept into the Bengali system but if you want to project a family as quintessentially Bengali, you need to include these things." Ganguly also spoke about the typical things found in a Bengali family, which include a certain type of clothing.

More about the film

The upcoming romantic comedy will be all about over-the-top drama, romance, added with the magical Johar touch. The cast is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, this will be the second time that Bhatt will don a Bengali character after Brahmastra. The cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

