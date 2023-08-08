Megan Thee Stallion case: Why Tory Lanez's sentencing was delayed

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 08, 2023 | 12:31 pm 2 min read

Tory Lanez was found guilty on three charges in December 2022

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, is awaiting his sentence. The court was to pronounce the sentencing on Monday (Tuesday, as per IST), however, it has been pushed by a day and will be now announced on Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know about the case and the sentence that Lanez might be looking at.

Why does this story matter?

Stallion, a Grammy Award-winner, was shot in the feet by the rapper in the year 2020. A heated argument broke out between the two at a party, following which Lanez shot at Stallion and injured her. He was found guilty by the court in December 2022 and was awaiting his sentencing. He has been in jail since then.

The case has entered its last leg

The sentencing in the shooting case was expected to be heard on Monday but has now been pushed to Tuesday. Though the exact reason behind the delay isn't known, it isn't the first time that the hearing has been delayed. Initially, the sentencing was to be announced in January, but since Lanez had changed his attorneys, it was re-scheduled.

Stallion filed written testimony in court

Stallion, who has been awaiting Lanez's sentencing, submitted written testimony in the court on Monday. "Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I haven't experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same," she wrote, adding that she "simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again."

What's the sentencing Lanez looking at?

The case has been impending for about three years now. Stallion knocked on the court's door after she was shot by him. Lanez was found guilty on three counts of gun-related charges, last year. Stallion's team is seeking a jail term of at least 13 years. But, the father of the 31-year-old Lanez has reportedly asked for mercy for his son.

Everything about the incident and Stallion's injury

Per reports, the incident took place at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills residence when, after a party, Stallion started moving away from Lanez's SUV, when he asked her to join him for a dance. They engaged in a spat and Lanez shot her in the feet. The incident caused Stallion to undergo surgery for removing bullet fragments. It also left a traumatizing impact on her.

