Natalie Portman-Benjamin Millepied end 11 years of marriage: Relationship timeline

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 08, 2023 | 12:11 pm 3 min read

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied part ways after 11 years of marriage

Hollywood﻿ actor Natalie Portman and her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, have reportedly called it quits after a union of 11 years. The decision to part ways follows rumors of Millepied's alleged affair with French environmentalist Camille Étienne. The couple share two children—son Aleph (12) and daughter Amalia (6). In the wake of this development, we look at the timeline of their relationship.

But first, what exactly happened between the estranged couple?

The news of Millepied's alleged affair with the 25-year-old activist came out in June. Following this, a Page Six report suggested that the couple was "battling to save their marriage—for the sake of their children." However, the separation rumors again hit the headlines on the couple's 11th anniversary (August 4) when Portman was allegedly seen without her wedding ring at an event in Australia.

Year 2009: First meeting on the sets of 'Black Swan'

In 2009, Portman took up the role of Nina Sayers in Darren Aronofsky's psychological drama film, Black Swan. Interestingly, on the set of this masterpiece, the actor crossed paths with Millepied—who was signed as the film's choreographer. Portman once in an interview revealed that she began to fall for the dancer and despite a taxing filming experience, he made the whole thing "pretty fun."

Year 2010: Couple announced their engagement and pregnancy

After dating for a year, Portman and Millepied took the next step in their relationship. The couple not only announced their engagement but also reportedly revealed that they were expecting their first child. Portman's ring made headlines at that time because it was said to be made from recycled platinum and adorned with an antique diamond. They welcomed their firstborn, Aleph, in June 2011.

Year 2012: Portman and Millepied tied the knot

Just over a year after the birth of Aleph, the duo sealed their love with a grand wedding ceremony, which was held at an oceanfront home in Big Sur, California. The No Strings Attached actor walked down the aisle in a gown crafted by Rodarte. The star-studded event witnessed the presence of notable celebrities and prominent personalities including Ivanka Trump and Macaulay Culkin.

Year 2016: Couple announced they're expecting their second child

Portman revealed that she was expecting the couple's second child in 2016 when she graced the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Planetarium. On February 2017, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Amalia. The now estranged couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2022, and Portman posted a heartwarming black-and-white photo of the duo holding hands.

