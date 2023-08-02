Who was Marc Gilpin, 'Jaws 2' actor succumbs to cancer

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 02, 2023 | 05:35 pm 3 min read

'Jaws 2' actor, Marc Gilpin passed away at 56

Marc Gilpin, known for his role in Jaws 2, has sadly left for heavenly abode following a long battle with cancer on Saturday (local time). He was 56. This heart-wrenching news was confirmed by the actor's sister, Peri Gilpin, who is also an actor, renowned for her role in Fraiser. Gilpin, reportedly, succumbed to glioblastoma, a fast-growing, aggressive brain tumor, in Dallas, Texas.

Early life and artistic beginnings

Gilpin, born in 1966, began his artistic journey at a very tender age, as he secured his first national commercial for ExxonMobil when he was just four years old. As his career progressed, he was featured in an episode of the Saturday morning NBC series—Thunder—in 1977. He even earned the lead role in Where's Willie? (1978) before landing his memorable gig in Jaws 2.

Gilpin's breakthrough role came with 'Jaws 2'

Gilpin was an exceptional talent—evident by the fact that he received a casting call—triumphing over hundreds of other boys to land the role of Sean Brody in the 1978 sequel to the blockbuster hit Jaws (1975). At the time of Jaws 2's release, Gilpin was just 11 years old. Gilpin's remarkable performance in Jaws 2 paved the way for a promising career in Hollywood.

After 'Jaws 2,' Gilpin showcased his talent in 'Earthbound'

Following his incredible performance in Jaws 2, Gilpin's acting career flourished. Just a year after the release of the Jeannot Szwarc-helmed film, Gilpin appeared on NBC's CHiPs—an action-packed drama featuring Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox. Then, he shared the screen with his younger sister—April—on ABC's Fantasy Island. In 1981, he took up roles in the films The Legend of the Lone Ranger and Earthbound.

'Surviving' became one of the notable highlights of Gilpin's career

The 1985 ABC telefilm, Surviving served as the notable highlight in Gilpin's career. The film featured a stellar cast including industry veterans like Ellen Burstyn, Marsha Mason, Len Cariou, and Paul Sorvino, along with emerging stars like River Phoenix, Molly Ringwald, and Heather O'Rourke. The film's plotline revolved around a teenager, portrayed by Zach Galligan, dealing with the aftermath of his father's affair.

Changing careers as an actor to be an engineer

Gilpin continued to deliver incredible performances in episodes of NBC's Silver Spoon and ABC's China Beach, as well as a role in the 1989 movie, She's Out of Control. However, soon, Gilipin pursued his passion for technology and became a self-taught software engineer, and he worked with a start-up company and later contributed his expertise to another firm, where he earned several software patents.

