What's Kangana-Vir Das 'passionate kissing' fiasco? How's Hrithik Roshan involved

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 24, 2023 | 10:30 am 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut shared screen with Vir Das in the 2014 film 'Revolver Rani'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never seems to miss a beat in capturing headlines! This time, it's a throwback to 2014 when Ranaut worked with comedian-actor Vir Das in Revolver Rani, in which they shared a kissing scene. Per reports, the Manikarnika actor kissed Das so "passionately" that his "lips started bleeding." Taking to Instagram, Ranaut has responded to this report with a fitting reply.

Why does this story matter?

After working together in Revolver Rani in 2014, Ranaut and Das found themselves in a real-life clash in 2021. To recall, Das uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled, "I come from two Indias," which sparked a nationwide debate. During this time, Ranaut criticized Das by digging out an old tweet by the actor-comedian and referred to him as a "creepy Indian man."

'After Hrithik Roshan, I assaulted poor Das?'

Ranaut shared a screengrab of a news article by Koimoi which stated that the actor "was so much into her character that her kiss with Das became too passionate." Responding to this, the Dhaakad actor wrote, "Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan, I assaulted poor Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)??"

What exactly happened?

The Koimoi report cited a 2014 Hindustan Times article to state: "In one scene, Ranaut kisses [Das] so wildly that his lips start bleeding!" Further, the source told HT that no actor to date has portrayed such a "manizing character." For those unaware, Ranaut essayed the character of a politician named Alka Singh who falls in love with Das's character, Rohan—a rising Bollywood star.

A look back at Ranaut and Roshan's infamous feud

In 2016-17, the two prominent Bollywood stars, Ranaut and Roshan, were embroiled in a legal battle, with the core of their dispute revolving around Ranaut's claims that she and Roshan were romantically involved, while the Super 30 actor denied any such relationship. Interestingly, before their fallout, the two actors had shared the screen in the superhero action film, Krrish 3, released in 2013.

