#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' rule, 'Mission: Impossible 7' lags behind

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023 | 10:04 am 1 min read

Hollywood is ruling the Indian box office

It's rare to see a bunch of Hollywood movies ruling the Indian box office. The "Holy Trinity"—Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible 7 made it possible. This weekend was mostly dominated by Barbenheimer (a portmanteau of Barbie and Oppenheimer). Greta Gerwig's Barbie headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling earned Rs. 7 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 18.5 crore in India.

'Oppenheimer' stands tall, among all

Christopher Nolan is one of the most adept filmmakers of our times and he proved it again with Oppenheimer. The Cillian Murphy-headlined film is working like magic at the Indian box office. It earned Rs. 17.33 (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 49.08 crore. The cast includes Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt, among others.

'MI:7' holds the fort, nonetheless

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 is lagging behind but this marks the actioner's second weekend at the box office. In India, it is inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark. The Christopher McQuarrie directorial earned Rs. 5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 92.7 crore in India. These three will rule until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

