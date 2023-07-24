Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez: 5 action movies showcasing actor-singer's versatility

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 24, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 54th birthday on Monday

There is no denying that Jennifer Lopez stands as one of the most remarkable stars in Hollywood. One of the most loved performers in the public eye, the actor has traversed many art fields since making her film acting debut with My Little Girl (1986). On her 54th birthday on Monday, we take a look back at her captivating performances in the action genre.

'The Mother' (2023)

If you haven't yet watched Lopez's recently released action thriller, The Mother—on Netflix—we highly recommend you watch it right away! In this gripping movie, audiences are taken on a thrilling journey into the relentless pursuit of an assassin determined to rescue her 12-year-old daughter from criminals. Lopez's exhilarating performance as a determined mother on a mission adds emotional depth and authenticity to the film.

'Shotgun Wedding' (2022)

Shotgun Wedding, starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel, follows a couple named Darcy and Tom who, at their ultimate destination wedding, are taken hostage along with their guests. With an incredible performance by Lopez, it comes to life even though the plot lacks the punch. And, as the thumb rule says, you are halfway into a decent romantic comedy just by having Lopez in it!

'The Boy Next Door' (2015)

Helmed by Rob Cohen, The Boy Next Door is a psychological-thriller drama starring Lopez as Claire Peterson—a high school teacher who has a one-night stand with her teenage neighbor, Noah (Ryan Guzman). The movie takes a dark turn when Noah becomes obsessed with Claire and starts stalking her, leading to a suspenseful confrontation. Interestingly, Barbara Curry—a former criminal lawyer—wrote the screenplay of this film.

'Parker' (2013)

The 2013 action thriller Parker—helmed by Taylor Hackford—is packed with stars like Jason Statham and Lopez. The movie revolves around a skilled thief (Statham) who gets betrayed by his crew after a heist. Determined to seek revenge, Parker teams up with a real estate agent (Lopez) to take down those who wronged him, leading to some intense action. This is definitely a must-watch film!

'Out of Sight' (1998)

Steven Soderbergh's Out of Sight is a masterpiece that captivates audiences from start to finish. With George Clooney and Lopez in the lead, it goes beyond mere entertainment, presenting a cleverly crafted storyline about a bank robber (Clooney) who escapes from prison and comes across a female US marshal (Lopez). The situation worsens when he kidnaps her, and she begins to fall for him.

