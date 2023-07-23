'RRKPK': CBFC recommends dialogue changes, cuts in Alia-Ranveer starrer

'RRKPK': CBFC recommends dialogue changes, cuts in Alia-Ranveer starrer

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 23, 2023 | 07:22 pm 2 min read

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' faces CBFC-recommended modifications to obtain U/A certification

The release of Karan Johar's highly-anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani—starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh—is less than a week away. Ahead of its theatrical premiere, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted RRKPK a U/A certificate, but not without certain cuts and changes. Scenes with abusive language were altered, and references to real-life personalities were removed. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

RRKPK isn't the first film helmed by Johar to face CBFC-recommended cuts and changes. To recall, Johar's previous directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), reportedly encountered a total of five cuts to obtain a U/A certificate. These included reducing the duration of a smooching scene featuring Anushka Sharma by "50%" and altering a dialogue from "kiska zyada hot hai" to "kaun zyada hot hai."

What changes, cuts were recommended by CBFC

A few notable changes recommended by the CBFC before granting RRKPK a U/A certificate included changing the cussword "b*****d" to "behen di" and altering the name of the famous rum brand Old Monk to "Bold Monk." Furthermore, a reference to the Lok Sabha was asked to be removed, and a certain change to a scene featuring a portrait of Rabindranath Tagore was replaced, too.

Dialogue on CM Mamata Banerjee ordered to be deleted

The makers were also ordered to delete a dialogue mentioning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the film. Furthermore, the word "bra" was replaced with "item" in a scene set in a lingerie shop. This word in the particular scene was reportedly deemed to be "vulgar." After all the changes/cuts, the film's final runtime is said to be two hours and 48 minutes.

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'RRKPK'

RRKPK marks Johar's seventh directorial in his illustrious 25-year career as a filmmaker. Co-produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, among others. On Sunday, the makers delighted fans by announcing the release of the fourth song from the film, Dhindhora Baje Re, to be unveiled on Monday.

Take a look at teaser of fourth song

Instagram post A post shared by karanjohar on July 23, 2023

