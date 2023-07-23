Manish Malhotra confirms Meena Kumari's biopic amid controversy

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 23, 2023 | 05:15 pm 3 min read

Manish Malhotra confirmed to direct biopic based on the life of legendary Bollywood actor Meena Kumari

The biopic centered around legendary Bollywood actor Meena Kumari became a subject of controversy even before its official announcement, with widespread speculation surrounding celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's potential involvement as the director. Putting all speculations to rest, Malhotra, in an interview, has now confirmed the biopic will, indeed, mark his directorial debut. This news, amid the controversy, has added a new layer of anticipation.

Why does this story matter?

Even before Malhotra's confirmation, rumors about him directing the project had been circulating, drawing attention from various quarters. Recently, Tajdar Amrohi—the stepson of Kumari and son of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi—reportedly expressed displeasure at the idea of the biopic. He even went to the extent of threatening legal action against Malhotra and Kriti Sanon—who is reportedly being considered to portray Kumari on the big screen.

Biopic in scripting stage, says Malhotra

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Malhotra revealed Kumari's biopic is in the scripting stage. When asked about the reports of him directing the biopic, the fashion designer confirmed, saying, "I don't know how it got out, but it is happening." "We are still working on the script... The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari."

Malhotra on who inspired him to take on this project

Malhotra further shared a heartwarming story about how veteran actor Rekha inspired him to do this project. He recalled, "Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true... When I turned 40, I not only understood the genius of [Kumari] but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt."

'What they'll make would be based on lies': Amrohi

Separately, Amrohi defended his parents' legacy and expressed his emotions, and claimed, "What they will make would be based on all lies." Saying he alone knew the truth about his parent's marriage, he added, "It is believed that baba (father) went and whisked choti ammi (Kumari) away from her home for marriage. Not so. It was choti ammi who came to baba's home."

Everything about life and legends of Kumari

Known as the "Tragedy Queen" of Hindi cinema, Kumari, over the course of her illustrious career—spanning 33 years from child actor roles to lead roles—graced the silver screen with over 90 films. However, tragedy struck three weeks after the release of Pakeezah (1972) when she fell gravely ill. On March 31, 1972, aged 38, the actor passed away, leaving behind a timeless legacy.

