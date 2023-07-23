#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' struggles to keep pace with 'Oppenheimer' in India

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 23, 2023 | 02:32 pm 2 min read

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' earns Rs. 6.5 crore on the second day in India

The plastic world of the Barbie boll came to life with the highly-anticipated release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie on Friday. However, it found itself in a heated box office battle—locking horns with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and facing competition from Mission: Impossible 7. Barbie, which opened at Rs. 5cr at the Indian box office, seems to be struggling to keep pace with other Hollywood flicks.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the project was announced, Barbie has been generating extraordinary buzz. This has happened mainly due to the film's marketing team, which left no stone unturned in promoting it worldwide by incorporating unique tactics to generate interest. As per Deadline, the Gerwig directorial was predicted to collect $165M globally—$100M from the US and Canada markets and $65M from overseas markets—in the first weekend.

'Barbie' witnessed jump in collections on Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Barbie collected Rs. 6.5 crore on the second day of its release (early estimates), showing a significant increase from the Rs. 5 crore it earned on the opening day. With this, the total collections now stand at approximately Rs. 11.5cr. On the other hand, Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer reportedly collected Rs. 17cr at the Indian box office on day two.

'Barbie' has performed better in US market

Interestingly, while Oppenheimer had the upper hand in India, already earning Rs. 31.5cr in just two days, Barbie performed much better in the US and Canada markets, earning almost twice the amount as compared to Nolan's biographical thriller film in these markets. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Barbie debuted to an impressive $70.5M (domestic) on Friday, whereas Oppenheimer collected $33M (domestic) on the opening day.

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Barbie'

Barbie boasts an ensemble cast of Margot Robbie as the titular beloved doll while Ryan Gosling joins her as Barbie's boyfriend, Ken. Robbie and Gosling aside, the film also features Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Scott Evans, and Will Ferrell, among others. It is noteworthy that a number of critics praised the lead actors' performances.

