'Maaveeran' trailer out: Sivakarthikeyan unleashes his charm, leaves audiences intrigued

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 03, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Maaveeran' to hit theaters on July 14

Renowned Kollywood director Madonne Ashwin has returned with another political film titled Maaveeran, after the massive success of his debut directorial film Mandela (2021). Featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, Maaveeran's official trailer was unveiled on Monday. The trailer showcases high-octane action sequences, setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Maaveeran is scheduled to hit theaters on July 14.

Why does this story matter?

Ashwin, who is ready to captivate audiences once again with his remarkable storytelling in Maaveeran, was honored with the National Award for Best Debutant Director last year for Mandela. Similar to his previous outing, Maaveeran also promises to be a comedy-drama despite dealing with some serious themes. It is noteworthy that composer Bharath Shankar—known for his work in Mandela—reunites with Ashwin for this film.

'Maaveeran' trailer promises a thrilling, captivating story

The trailer, which spans over two minutes, gives a glimpse into the life of Sivakarthikeyan—a cartoonist employed in the local Tamil newspaper—whose quest for a new story sets the plot in motion. As the trailer unfolds, certain circumstances compel the cartoonist to confront a corrupt politician leading to unexpected twists and turns. The clip indicates that Maaveeran is more than just an action entertainer.

Take a look at the trailer here

What is the storyline of 'Maaveeran'?

In the upcoming film, Sivakarthikeyan portrays the character of the cartoonist, who appears as a timid person averse to violence. The young artist confronts a corrupt politician, essayed by director-actor Mysskin. When he finds himself in a challenging situation, he looks up at the sky as if seeking guidance from an unseen force from above to navigate through any ordeal that comes his way.

Meet the cast of 'Maaveeran'

Veteran actor Saritha, who has been missing from the big screen for the past decade, returns to grace theaters with Maaveeran, portraying the role of Siva's mother. Apart from her, Aditi Shankar—daughter of acclaimed director Shankar—who made her debut with Karthi's Viruman (2022), joins the ensemble cast as a newspaper editor. The film also features Yogi Babu, Sunil, and Monisha Blessy in pivotal roles.

