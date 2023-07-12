Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday vacay in Lisbon; pictures go viral

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 05:12 pm 1 min read

The new lovebirds are having a gala time!

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are reportedly the new lovebirds in the tinsel town. Ever since the rumors erupted, fans have been speculating about them. Now, the duo was spotted vacationing in Lisbon, Portugal. Bollywood paparazzi Manav Manglani posted photos of the couple too. The duo was seen embracing each other. Fans showered the viral pictures with love and affection.

The duo is currently touring in Europe

The pair was seen twinning in black and blue. Roy Kapur donned a deep blue round-neck T-shirt, whereas, Panday opted for a deep blue dress. Reportedly, the duo attended the Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid, Spain. They posted glimpses of the concert on their social media handles. The first rumors of them dating started during Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in 2022.

