'They defamed Bhagwa': Pragya Thakur after acquittal in Malegaon case
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was on Thursday acquitted by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court, presided over by Judge AK Lahoti, held that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The incident took place on September 29, 2008, when a bomb fitted to a motorcycle exploded in a crowded Muslim-dominated area during Ramadan, killing six and injuring 101 others.
Reacting to her acquittal, Thakur said, "They defamed Bhagwa through a conspiracy. Today, Bhagwa has won." She added that the case had "ruined her life" and claimed she was falsely implicated in the blast. "I said this from the very beginning that those who are called for investigation there should be a basis behind that. I was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured. This ruined my whole life," she said.
Families of deceased victims to get ₹2 lakh compensation
She further stated that she was living a sage's life but was made an accused, and "no one was willing to stand beside us." "I am alive because I am a Sanyasi," she added. At the same time, the NIA court ordered that families of the six deceased victims will be given ₹2 lakh each as compensation. Those injured in the blast will be given ₹50,000 each.