What's the story

The southwest monsoon is likely to cover eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Bihar by this weekend, according to Skymet Meteorology and Climate Change President GP Sharma.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said conditions are favorable for the advancement of the monsoon in these areas over the next two to three days.

The IMD has predicted a normal to above-normal monsoon for most of India this year.