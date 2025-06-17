Monsoon arriving in eastern UP, MP, Bihar this weekend: Skymet
What's the story
The southwest monsoon is likely to cover eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Bihar by this weekend, according to Skymet Meteorology and Climate Change President GP Sharma.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said conditions are favorable for the advancement of the monsoon in these areas over the next two to three days.
The IMD has predicted a normal to above-normal monsoon for most of India this year.
Progress update
Monsoon advances in more parts of India
The IMD's latest update said the monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, Konkan, central Maharashtra, and Telangana.
It has also covered some parts of the north Arabian Sea and Gujarat and many areas of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Veraval, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Khargone, Amravati, Durg, Bargarh, Chandbali, Sandhead Island, and Balurghat up to 30°N/85°E.
Future forecast
More rainfall expected in eastern India
The monsoon is likely to advance over more parts of Gujarat and MP, the remaining areas of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. It will also reach parts of eastern India in the coming days.
Skymet's GP Sharma said that a low-pressure area on both sides—Gujarat and the Bay of Bengal—is pushing the monsoon inland. He added that rainfall will pick up across eastern India soon.
Shortfall
Monsoon shortfall reduces to 24%
Sharma said the monsoon shortfall has reduced to 24% with a deficit of about 17mm, which he described as "not a huge figure."
He added that large portions of the eastern side, where rain is most needed, will be covered in two to three days.
While places like Vidarbha and Marathwada are currently experiencing rainfall deficits of 60% and 40%, respectively, he stated, "All of that will catch up."