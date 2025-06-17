What's the story

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday declared the routes of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra as "no-fly zones" from July 1 to August 10.

The decision was taken on the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to ensure "foolproof security to pilgrims," an official statement said.

The annual pilgrimage will begin on July 3 and end on August 9 this year.