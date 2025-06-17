What's the story

Seventeen-year-old Aryan Asari, who witnessed the recent Air India Dreamliner 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, has become a key witness in the investigation.

He was filming planes from a terrace near the airport when he recorded the tragic incident. The footage has gone viral and could help authorities understand what went wrong.

Asari was visiting his father in Meghaninagar, a neighborhood close to the airport, when he saw low-flying planes and started filming them.