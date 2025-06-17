Who's the teen whose video may help solve Ahmedabad crash
What's the story
Seventeen-year-old Aryan Asari, who witnessed the recent Air India Dreamliner 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, has become a key witness in the investigation.
He was filming planes from a terrace near the airport when he recorded the tragic incident. The footage has gone viral and could help authorities understand what went wrong.
Asari was visiting his father in Meghaninagar, a neighborhood close to the airport, when he saw low-flying planes and started filming them.
Witness account
Asari's statement to ANI
Asari told ANI, "The plane was passing from very close, so I thought of shooting a video, so I could show it to my friends."
"But when it went down, flames started coming up, and we saw that it had exploded. I was scared. I showed the video to my sister. I also told my father about it," said Asari.
The London-bound flight AI 171 had crashed less than a minute after takeoff.
Video Aryan recorded
आर्यन की ललक इतने बुरे सदमे में बदल गई!
जो वीडियो उसने गाँव के साथियों को दिखाने
के लिए बनाया, वो दुनिया के लगभग हर
शख्स ने देख लिया!
आर्यन कभी प्लेन पर बैठेगा या नहीं,इस बारे
में वो भी श्योर नहीं है. पर अगर बैठेगा तो
कलेजा मजबूत किए बिना नहीं बैठ पाएगा
pic.twitter.com/9asFJXllRI
Trauma
Asari's family said he was traumatized by the incident
Asari's family said he was traumatized by the incident. The police called him in for questioning, knowing his video could be crucial evidence.
"I will never sit in an airplane," he said quietly.
After gaining attention online, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch summoned him on June 14 to record his statement as a witness.
On Sunday morning, Kailashbhen Thakur—the landlady of the residence—told The Hindu about Asari's ordeal.
Landlady's statement
Thakur's post on Asari
Thakur said, "He had just arrived in the city for the first time. Within an hour, he witnessed something no one should ever see."
She said that the incident had disturbed Asari so much that he decided to go back to his village and continue studying there.
The crash killed 241 out of the 242 people aboard the plane, as well as 33 on the ground.