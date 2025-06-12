What's the story

An Air India flight, carrying 242 people, crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Only one person reportedly survived the crash: Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated at 11A.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was en route to London Gatwick Airport when it lost contact with air traffic control shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft took off from runway 23 at 1:39pm (0809 GMT) and made a "Mayday" call indicating an emergency situation before disappearing from radar.