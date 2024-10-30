Gujarat Police file 3rd case against jailed journalist Mahesh Langa
The Gujarat Police have registered a third case against Mahesh Langa, The Hindu's Gujarat correspondent, who is currently in jail for alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud. The new case, registered in Ahmedabad, accuses Langa of cheating Pranav Shah, owner of Khushi Advertising, out of ₹28.68 lakh. This comes after two earlier cases of alleged GST fraud and a sensitive matter involving the Gujarat Maritime Board.
Langa's alleged misuse of journalistic identity
According to the the Ahmedabad Police, Langa allegedly used his position as an investigative journalist to gain access to offices and personnel. He reportedly introduced himself as a financial broker, land dealer, and lobbyist. Authorities were tipped off about Langa's activities due to his unexplained lavish lifestyle which included stays at five-star hotels and expensive foreign travel.
Income Tax Department investigates Langa's lifestyle
The Income Tax Department has also launched a separate probe into Langa's finances. Shah alleged he transferred ₹23 lakh to Langa for advertisement work and paid around ₹5 lakh for the party hosted by the journalist. He claimed he paid through a friend's company for Langa to buy an office, with promises of repayment in cash. But Langa allegedly refused to pay back Shah and intimidated him.
Over 200 suspected shell companies created
Investigators allege that DA Enterprises transferred money through fake billings to Dhruvi Enterprises, which sent it back through hawala networks. The investigation has traced some 220 suspected shell companies created using similar credentials. Money was also allegedly diverted to Nisarg Enterprises, owned by Langa's brother Manhar and his wife Nayana.
Police uncover network of shell companies linked to Langa
The probe started with the discovery of Dhruvi Enterprises, a shell company registered on a farm laborer's credentials, which allegedly generated forged bills and falsely claimed input tax credits. In 2020-21, the company's turnover was ₹21 lakh, but by 2022-23 it had increased to ₹6.7 crore. Langa's cousin Manoj and one Vinubhai Patel established the company in July 2020. Police said the ownership structure changed in October 2021, when Langa reportedly engineered Patel's removal and replaced him with his wife.
Unaccounted cash found at Langa's residence
Despite Langa's declared annual income being much lower until 2022-23, police claimed to have found ₹20 lakh in unaccounted cash at his residence. The Hindu Publishing Group director N Ram has slammed the charges against Langa, writing on X: "Support a journalist's right to obtain and process a confidential or 'sensitive' official document in the line of his or her work."