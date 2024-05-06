Next Article

Bomb threat emails target schools in Ahmedabad

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:58 pm May 06, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Several schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat have reported receiving bomb threat emails, mirroring recent events in Delhi. Early reports indicate that at least six schools in the city have been targeted. In response to these threats, local law enforcement has dispatched crime branch teams and a bomb disposal squad to investigate the situation.

Cyber investigation

Origin of threat emails traced outside India

DCP Lavina Sinha of the cyber crime branch revealed that the threatening emails seem to originate from outside India. "Some schools in Ahmedabad have received emails threatening bomb blasts," she stated. She further added, "So far, six schools have received such emails and have informed us about it." Sinha also drew parallels with recent bomb threats received by Delhi schools.

Past incidents

Delhi schools previously disrupted by similar hoax emails

Earlier this month, nearly 200 schools in Delhi were disrupted by similar hoax emails, causing widespread panic and disorder. The Delhi Police's Special Cell filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 505(2), 507, and 120(B) for creating or promoting enmity, anonymous criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy respectively. After a thorough investigation, these threats were declared a hoax with foreign connections to the emails discovered.

International connection

Delhi Police traced threats to Russian email service

The Delhi Police reached out to Russian email service provider "Mail.ru" through Interpol to trace the source of these threats. Assistance was also requested from CBI for gathering more information through Interpol regarding these email threats. Interestingly, the hoax emails sent to Delhi schools originated from "sawariim@mail.ru," with the sender using a virtual private network (VPN) to conceal their identity.