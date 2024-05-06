Next Article

Sketches of suspected terrorists released

₹20 lakh reward announced for information on Poonch terrorists

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:49 pm May 06, 202404:49 pm

What's the story The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have released sketches of two Pakistani terrorists who carried out the attack on the Indian Air Force's vehicle in Poonch last week, reports said on Monday. A reward of ₹20 lakh has been announced for any information leading to their capture. Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal Vikky Pahade died in the ambush and four others personnel got injured, when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch on Saturday evening.

Search operation

Massive search operation launched in Shahsitar region

Following the attack, a comprehensive search operation was initiated in the Shahsitar region. The operation involved bulletproof vehicles and canine units to track down the terrorists. High-ranking officers, including Corps Commander of 16 Corps & ADG Jammu Zone Anand Jain, were present at the site on Sunday to supervise the operation. "Many suspects have been picked up for questioning," Jain said.

Tribute

Indian Air Force mourns loss of Corporal Vikky Pahade

Corporal Pahade, who had recently returned to duty after attending his sister's wedding, was killed in the attack. Hailing from Nonia Karbal area in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Pahade had been serving in the air force since 2011. The IAF paid tribute to him on Sunday and said "The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of the Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade." Pahade is survived by his wife, Rina and son, Hardik.

Quote

'Proud of my brother'

Geeta Pahade, the soldier's sister, said she was proud of her brother. "I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother's demise) a day before yesterday. I want justice for my brother," she said.