Operation Kaveri: 1,100 Indians evacuated from Sudan, 360 reach Delhi

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 27, 2023, 11:11 am 2 min read

Nearly 1,100 Indians stranded in Sudan have been evacuated from the country in six batches so far under Operation Kaveri

Nearly 1,100 Indians stranded in Sudan have been evacuated from the country in six batches so far under Operation Kaveri, which was launched to rescue Indians from the strife-torn Northeast African nation. The first set of 360 evacuees arrived in Delhi on Wednesday night from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on a commercial flight. Over 1,900 Indians are still believed to be stuck in Sudan.

Why does this story matter?

More than 427 people have been killed since the conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, began on April 15 over the country's transition to civilian rule.

Both warring sides agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning Tuesday. The truce was mediated by the United States (US) and Saudi Arabia as several nations try to evacuate their citizens.

Operation Kaveri to continue to rescue more

INS Sumedha brought back 278 Indians in first batch

In its fourth round of operation, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) heavy-lift C-130J Super Hercules aircraft brought 128 Indians to Jeddah from Port Sudan on Thursday. Notably, the Indian Navy's vessel INS Sumedha evacuated 278 Indians from Port Sudan on Tuesday in the first batch. In each of the six batches so far, 278, 121, 135, 136, 297, and 128 Indians have been evacuated .

IAF's C-17 aircraft expected to land in Mumbai with evacuees

An IAF's C-17 large military transport aircraft also left for Jeddah from Mumbai on Wednesday to bring back evacuees. It is expected to return on Thursday morning. On Monday, France reportedly evacuated 388 people, including five Indian nationals, belonging to 28 countries in its A400M military aircraft and brought them to its military base in Djibouti. Earlier, Saudi Arabia also evacuated three Indian citizens.

Muraleedharan in Jeddah to monitor evacuation

Notably, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation in Jeddah. Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the ground situation with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt, and separately with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Previously, a 48-year-old Indian national Albert Augustine was killed by a stray bullet in Sudan.