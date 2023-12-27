Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to launch on January 14

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:18 am Dec 27, 202311:18 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to begin the second edition of the party's nationwide foot march on January 14, 2024, on the lines of the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra. Called the Bharat Nyay Yatra, the east-to-west march will cover 14 states and will start in the strife-torn Manipur. This comes as the campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is in full swing.

Yatra to start from Manipur and end in Mumbai

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told the media, "On December 21, the Congress Working Committee unanimously gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi also agreed to fulfill the wishes of the CWC. He added the party has decided to hold it from January 14 to March 20, starting in Manipur and ending in Mumbai.