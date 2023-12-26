'Show off': Opposition leaders decline Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration invite

1/8

Politics 3 min read

'Show off': Opposition leaders decline Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration invite

By Riya Baibhawi 11:58 pm Dec 26, 202311:58 pm

The ceremony will be headlined by PM Modi

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the soon-to-be-inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh—among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign pledges—has stirred a political debate. On Tuesday, several opposition leaders declined the invite to its consecration ceremony headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat slammed the event as the "politicization of a religious program," confirming her party's absence. Invites were sent to several politicians, religious leaders, and celebrities.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

Ayodhya will witness the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, following which the much-vaunted temple complex will be opened to the public. Around 8,000 attendees are anticipated, including big names Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. The event will be hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

3/8

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury turns down the invite

4/8

Kapil Sibal refuses invitation, calls it 'show off'

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal also refused the invite, stating that he has Lord Ram in his heart and doesn't need to attend the ceremony. Furthermore, he slandered the BJP for being a "show-off" and emphasized the importance of having "Ram's principles in your heart." He said, "They talk about Lord Ram but their character is nowhere close. Truthfulness, tolerance, sacrifice, and respect for others are some of the traits of Ram but they do exactly the opposite."

5/8

Congress leaders uncertain about attending the event

The Congress—torn between attending the event, thereby disappointing minorities, and turning down the invite—has cautiously reacted to the invitation. Party General Secretary KC Venugopal acknowledged receiving an invite and stated, "You will know (about the party's stand) on January 22." Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hinted that either Sonia Gandhi would attend it or a delegation would be sent. It is not clear if Rahul Gandhi has been sent an invite.

6/8

Controversy regarding invitation to senior BJP leaders

Apart from the opposition leaders' refusal to attend the ceremony, the event invites also created a controversy when it was initially reported that BJP veterans LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi were not invited. However, the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) later clarified that both leaders were invited. Their attendance is still uncertain, as the VHP stated, "Both seniors said they would try their best."

7/8

Around 8,000 people expected at Ram Mandir inauguration

While 8,000 guests are expected to attend the event, the consecration or pran pratishtha ceremony will also be telecast live on Doordarshan. Invites have also been extended to the family members of the 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram Temple movement. Per Reuters, Ayodhya city authorities are expecting a regular tourist influx surpassing 45 lakhs every month once the temple opens for the public.

8/8

Here's how you can reach Ayodhya

At present, Ayodhya, located in Uttar Pradesh, can be accessed directly by road and rail. The nearest airport to the city is Lucknow. Notably, Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport is set to become functional from January next year. IndiGo and ﻿Air India Express have announced direct flights to Ayodhya, with their regular flight operations set to begin on January 6 and January 16, respectively.