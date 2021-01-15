President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday donated an amount of Rs. 5,00,100 in his personal capacity toward the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He made the contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, constituted to look after the temple's construction and management. The Trust has launched a countrywide donation drive that will continue until February 27. Here's more.

Details Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj met President Kovind and collected cheque

The Trust's Co-President and Treasurer, Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, met President Kovind and collected the cheque for Rs. 5,00,100. He was accompanied by VHP's International Working President Alok Kumar, Temple Construction Committee's chief Nripendra Mishra, and RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja. "He is the first citizen of the country, so we went to him to initiate this drive," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Campaign Coupons in three denominations available for making donations

Notably, the nationwide donation drive for the Ram Temple began on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti (January 14) and will come to an end on Magh Purnima on February 27. Under this campaign, voluntary contributions from people across India will be accepted and coupons of Rs. 10, Rs. 100, and Rs. 1,000 denominations will be available for making donations toward the temple construction.

Donation MP CM Chouhan donates Rs. 1 lakh for temple construction Credits:

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated an amount of Rs. 1 lakh as a contribution toward the Ram Mandir construction fund. "One brick from my family shall also be placed in the construction of Lord Ram's Temple. This is not a Ram Temple, really this is a national temple," he tweeted in Hindi along with photos of him handing over the cheque.

Information Trust to not accept government funds, corporate donations

Several political leaders and heads of quasi-political organizations have also made contributions to the Ram Mandir construction and launched donation drives at the regional level, too. Interestingly, the Trust decided not to accept government funds, corporate donations, or funds from abroad for this cause.

Patna Sushil Kumar Modi launches Samarpan Nidhi Sangraha Abhiyan Credits:

On the other hand, in Patna, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has launched the Samarpan Nidhi Sangraha Abhiyan for collecting the temple construction fund. He said, "I hope every Hindu family in Bihar contributes towards the building of the beautiful temple. I'm sure that whatever fund is required for the temple, we will get it out of people's cooperation."

Other religions 'Will certainly take cooperation from the followers of other religions'

Modi further said followers of other religions can also contribute to the temple fund. "But the thing is if it is a mosque, it is expected that Muslims will be at the forefront. So, it is the Hindu community's responsibility that they come forward for Lord Ram's temple," he said. "We will certainly take cooperation from the followers of other religions too," added Modi.

The temple Temple will be built to sustain earthquakes, other natural calamities Credits: