India-Pakistan talks 'must' to prevent Gaza-like fate: Farooq Abdullah

1/6

Politics 3 min read

India-Pakistan talks 'must' to prevent Gaza-like fate: Farooq Abdullah

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:13 pm Dec 26, 202310:13 pm

Farooq Abdullah has batted for India-Pakistan dialogue to prevent Gaza-like situation

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference supremo and MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday criticized the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not engaging in talks with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He claimed India and Pakistan—without dialogue—could face a similar fate as Gaza and Palestine being attacked by Israel. Abdullah invoked former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "we can change our friends but not our neighbors" statement and questioned PM Modi for the lack of dialogue with Pakistan.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

This comes as the security situation remained grim in Jammu and Kashmir after terrorists attacked an Indian Army convoy in Poonch last week. Five Rashtriya Rifles personnel were killed. A day later, three men from Topa Peer village were detained for questioning and were found dead thereafter. Their families claim they were killed in custody, leading the Army to initiate an investigation. Meanwhile, Abdullah's statement on Kashmir triggered a strong reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

3/6

Unresolved disputes may lead to Gaza-like situation: Abdullah

Speaking to media in Srinagar, Abdullah expressed concern over the lack of communication between India and Pakistan. He stated if a solution isn't found through talks, they could end up like "Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel." Abdullah cited the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, which claimed over 21,000 lives and left large parts of Gaza in ruins. The National Conference leader urged both countries to engage in conversation to avoid such a devastating outcome.

4/6

Abdullah highlights recent violence in J&K

Former J&K Chief Minister Abdullah's remarks come amid a series of violent incidents in the union territory. In the past week, five soldiers were killed in an ambush attack in Poonch district, a retired cop was shot dead inside a Baramulla mosque, and three civilians died after being detained by troops for questioning. Abdullah also dismissed official claims of normalcy in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state its special status, in 2019.

5/6

Watch: Abdullah addressing media in Srinagar

6/6

Addressing root cause of terrorism necessary, says Abdullah

Targeting the BJP at the Centre, Abdullah emphasized that simply claiming normalcy or promoting tourist arrivals in J&K as peace will not end terrorism. He stated that terrorism will persist until its root cause is understood and addressed. The National Conference president called for finding "the right perspective" to end bloodshed in J&K. He claimed that using military or police forces alone will not eliminate terrorism and urged for a deeper understanding of the issue to combat it effectively.