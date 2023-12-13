Parliament security breach: 2 men jump from LS gallery, detained

By Riya Baibhawi 02:08 pm Dec 13, 2023

4 people have been detained by Delhi Police

In a colossal security breach, two men jumped from the visitor's gallery in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Both the unidentified individuals were overpowered by the MPs and immediately apprehended by the security staff. The incident happened when Khagen Murmu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal was addressing the ongoing winter session of the parliament. The House has been adjourned.

Watch: Man jumps from visitor's gallery

Both men sprayed colored smoke inside LS

Notably, both the now-detained men were carrying smoke gas canisters. Footage from inside the complex shows one man running and leaping as MPs round him, while the second person was seen spraying colored smoke. Meanwhile, two others—a man and a woman—were arrested outside the parliament building, where they were spraying smoke. They are currently being questioned by the Delhi Police.

Man, woman arrested for spraying smoke outside Parliament

Breach comes on 2001 Parliament Attack anniversary

The security breach comes on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. On December 13, 2001, five terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) entered the Parliament House complex, killing eight security personnel and a gardener. At least 15 people were also injured in the attack.