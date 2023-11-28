SFJ chief Pannun claims Indian government wants to kill him

By Riya Baibhawi 11:59 pm Nov 28, 202311:59 pm

Pannun, a lawyer by profession, has both Canadian and American citizenship

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief and designated terrorist in India, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has claimed the Indian government wants to assassinate him due to his involvement in the global Khalistan referendum movement. Speaking to TIME magazine, Pannun said the United States (US) administration was now responsible for his protection. This came after the Financial Times last week reported that American officials thwarted a plot to assassinate him. Pannun, a US-based lawyer by profession, has both Canadian and American citizenship.

Why does this story matter?

Last week, a report carried out by London-based Financial Times claimed that the US government thwarted a plan to assassinate Pannun on American soil. It also alleged that a US protest was issued in June after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his state visit to the country. Notably, in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also leveled allegations that agents linked to the Indian government were involved in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani terrorist, in Surrey.

US inputs on nexus between criminals, terrorists

India and the US discussed the alleged assassination plot on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Reportedly, US President Joe Biden discussed India's potential role with PM Modi. Notably, the Indian leadership expressed surprise and concern at the claim, assuring Biden that this was not government policy and promised to investigate the matter. The US has previously shared inputs on a purported nexus between people involved in organized crimes, gun trafficking, and terrorism with links to India.

Pannun clarifies Air India threat statement

Meanwhile, Pannun also discussed his controversial Air India threat video. Earlier this month, he stirred controversy by warning people against flying with Air India on November 19, alleging a "threat." Speaking to TIME, he claimed, "I was saying 'boycott' Air India, but the whole Indian narrative shifted to 'bomb' Air India. Somebody has to be a zombie to not differentiate between boycotting and bombing." He has also been booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the aforementioned video message.

Khalistan referendum voter registration in Punjab, thwarted plot

Moreover, Pannun claimed they would launch the Khalistan referendum voter registration in Punjab on January 26, 2024, coinciding with India's Republic Day. He also spoke about the purportedly thwarted assassination plot on American soil, claiming that India wanted to eliminate him. Pannun alleged, "This is my official statement, the Indian government and the Modi regime want to kill me, they want to eliminate me for running the global Khalistan referendum voting campaign (sic)."