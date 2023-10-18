Israel-Hamas war: Muslims fear post-9/11 prejudices could return

1/8

World 3 min read

Israel-Hamas war: Muslims fear post-9/11 prejudices could return

By Riya Baibhawi 06:04 pm Oct 18, 202306:04 pm

Biden has condemned the rise of Islamophobia in US

In the wake of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, Arab and Muslim Americans are growing increasingly worried about the possible return of post-9/11 prejudices. The fear has been exacerbated by the gruesome killing of a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy Wadea Al-Fayoume in Illinois, United States, on Saturday (local time). The boy was stabbed 26 times by their 71-year-old landlord and eventually succumbed to his injuries. His 32-year-old mother was also attacked, but she survived.

2/8

Incidents of vandalism, bullying on rise

Islamophobia and targeted attacks against Palestinians have seen a rise since the Hamas-Israel war. Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian groups have expressed fear and said that attacks against them have increased manifold. Speaking to CNN, they reported incidents of vandalism, bullying, and threatening phone calls. In New York City, an unidentified man punched a 19-year-old who was wearing a turban and mask. A similar incident took place in Michigan, where a man was arrested for making threatening calls to Palestinian-American residents.

3/8

Destructive comments by US leaders

Amid the chaos and confusion, some US elected officials have made statements that many view as inflammatory in the current situation. Republican Senator Tom Cotton compared providing aid to Gaza to aiding Nazi Germany, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed that all refugees from Gaza were anti-Semitic. Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized such rhetoric as destructive and dangerous.

4/8

'We must not repeat mistakes': Cortez

5/8

President Biden condemns Islamophobia in US

US President Joe Biden expressed his shock and disgust at the attack on young Wadea and his mother, firmly denouncing Islamophobia. Ahmed Rehab, head of CAIR's Chicago office, urged people not to repeat the mistakes made in the post-9/11 era and called for an end to the climate of hate and dehumanization. "We have to reject hate in every form," he wrote in a post, adding that all forms of hate, including "antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, and transphobia," are interrelated.

6/8

Need for greater support for Arab Americans

The escalating tensions have left many Arab Americans feeling silenced and demonized. Aya Hijazi, a 36-year-old American social justice activist, shared her concerns about wearing the keffiyeh, a traditional headdress that has become a symbol of the Palestinian cause, and questioned whether doing so could endanger her daughter. The current situation underscores the need for greater understanding and support for Arab Americans during this challenging time.

7/8

'It's even worse than 9/11'

"Palestinian Americans and Muslim Americans feel like they are experiencing the level of hate and Islamophobia that existed after 9/11 and during the Iraq war - some say it's even worse," Aber Kawas, a member of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, told CNN.

8/8

More on Israel-Hamas war

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing a volley of rockets from the Gaza Strip and breaching security barriers. Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,400 people, including civilians and soldiers, and kidnapped 199 people, according to Israeli authorities. Hamas dubbed the operation "Al-Aqsa Storm" and said it was in response to Israeli attacks on women, the desecration of Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, and the ongoing siege of Gaza.