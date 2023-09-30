Heavy rain floods New York City, prompts airport delays, chaos

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:03 am Sep 30, 202311:03 am

Emergency declared in New York after heavy rains swamped city

Heavy overnight rainfall in the northeastern United States (US) led to severe flooding in some areas of New York on Friday, disrupting transportation, airports, and the subway system, CNN reported. Governor Kathy Hochul reportedly declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley, urging residents to plan "escape routes" and avoid waiting until water levels become dangerously high. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted more rainfall in the city in the coming days.

Airports and subways struggle to cope

According to AFP, the downpour severely hit New York's transportation systems, with LaGuardia Airport closing one terminal and passengers entering through floodwaters. The city's subway system is reportedly also struggling, as several lines in Brooklyn have been closed due to flooding. Social media images show water pouring down steps and through ceilings at some stations, causing major delays for millions of residents who rely on the subway for their daily commutes.

Watch: Flooding visuals of subway in New York

Construction site under flood waters

Mayor Adams urges residents to stay put

In response to the unprecedented deluge, Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to stay home or shelter in place if they are at work or school. He emphasized the difficulty of moving around the city due to submerged cars, blocked roads, and traffic jams. "If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now, some of our subways are flooded and it's extremely difficult to move around the city," he appealed.

Climate change raises concerns

The flash flooding in New York City has raised concerns about the impact of climate change on weather patterns. Rohit Aggarwala, the city's Environmental Protection Commissioner, stated that climate change is driving these extreme weather events and that infrastructure response has been unable to keep up, per AFP. By late Friday afternoon, New York City had received 3 to 6 inches of rain, with John F Kennedy International Airport receiving nearly 8 inches, the most since 1948.

New York State Thruway Authority assisting in tackling flooding situation