US urges China against playing 'spoiler' role at G20 Summit

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 06, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan cautioned China against playing the role of a spoiler at the upcoming G20 Summit

United States (US) National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has cautioned China against playing the role of a "spoiler" at the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi. He urged China to set aside geopolitical differences and play a constructive role at the summit, which is scheduled for the weekend. Sullivan's remarks came in response to a question asking if tensions between India and China could affect the summit's outcome.

Why does this story matter?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided to skip the summit, and the country's Premier Li Qiang will fill in for him. Reports of Xi planning to skip the G20 Summit came after India opposed China's newly launched map laying claim to Indian territories. While India and China have been at loggerheads over border issues, the US is engaged in a tug-of-war with China over geopolitical dominance. China's relations with both India and the US have worsened over the past years.

Encourage China for constructive discussion: Sullivan

Sullivan said, "As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the summit, really that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them." However, India, China, the US, and all other G20 members will encourage China to have a constructive discussion on climate, multilateral development, bank reform, debt relief, and technology, among others.

Excited about progress on G7's PGI: Sullivan

Furthermore, Sullivan said, "We will spotlight the progress that we've been making on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment, or what we call PGI. We'll have some announcements that we're excited about." Currently, the world order is dominated by the US, and global transactions are carried out in US dollars. To challenge its hegemony, China is teaming up with other major emerging economies to create a viable alternative. Notably, China called for the same at the recent BRICS Summit.

Focus on Russia-Ukraine war

"We know that there will be a continued focus on how the G20 deals with Russia's illegal and ongoing war in Ukraine," Sullivan said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, wherein the US supports Ukraine while India has been largely ambivalent." He added that the war has had devastating social and economic consequences, which have mostly affected the world's poorest countries.

