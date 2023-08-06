Washington: Mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

World

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 06, 2023

At least three people died, while two others sustained serious injuries in a mass shooting incident in Washington, DC, of the United States (US) on Saturday evening (local time). As per the DC Police Department, gunshots were heard in the 1600 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, at around 8:00pm, and the victims included four males and one female.

Police provide details on victims of Washington shooting incident

According to the news outlet WUSA9, the police revealed that three people, including two men and one woman, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. Two other men injured in the mass shooting incident were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, they added. While the cops have yet to make any arrests in the matter, a probe is underway.

Visuals from mass shooting spot in Washington

DC Police chief calls incident 'senseless act of violence'

Addressing the media, DC Police Department Acting Chief Pamela A Smith expressed her thoughts on the incident and called it a "senseless act of violence." The top cop also emphasized the need to put a stop to gun violence and urged the general public to come forward with any information that they have regarding the latest shooting incident.

This gun violence has to stop: DC police chief

"Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what is happening," the acting police chief stated. "Please reach out and provide us with any information that you can in order to ensure our citizens and residents are safe in their communities," she added.

You can watch Smith's full media address here

Washington recorded more than 200 homicides in 2022: Police

According to the Metropolitan Police Department data, 203 homicide incidents took place in Washington, DC, in 2022. Though it marked a 7% decrease in such incidents compared to 2021, it still was the first time since 2002-03 that more than 200 homicides were recorded in Washington in consecutive years. As per ABC News, Washington reported 226 homicides in 2021 and 198 in 2020.

